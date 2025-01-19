USD Partners (NYSE:USDP) Stock Price Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

USD Partners LP (NYSE:USDP – Get Free Report) shares passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.04 and traded as low as $0.03. USD Partners shares last traded at $0.04, with a volume of 19,035 shares changing hands.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of USD Partners in a research report on Saturday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.04.

USD Partners LP acquires, develops, and operates midstream infrastructure assets and logistics solutions for crude oil, biofuels, and other energy-related products in the United States and Canada. It operates through two segments, Terminalling Services and Fleet Services. The Terminalling Services segment owns and operates Hardisty terminal, an origination terminal for loading various grades of Canadian crude oil onto railcars for transportation to end markets; Stroud terminal, a crude oil destination terminal, which is used to facilitate rail-to-pipeline shipments of crude oil located in Stroud, Oklahoma; Casper terminal, a crude oil storage, blending, and railcar loading terminal located in Casper, Wyoming; and West Colton Terminal, an unit train-capable destination terminals that trans load approximately 13,000 barrels per day ethanol and renewable diesel received by rail from producers onto trucks.

