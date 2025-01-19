VanEck Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SMH) Shares Bought by TCP Asset Management LLC

TCP Asset Management LLC grew its position in VanEck Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SMH – Free Report) by 3.1% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 32,718 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 979 shares during the quarter. VanEck Semiconductor ETF comprises about 1.7% of TCP Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 21st largest position. TCP Asset Management LLC’s holdings in VanEck Semiconductor ETF were worth $7,923,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SMH. TruWealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. TruWealth Advisors LLC now owns 100,319 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,294,000 after acquiring an additional 2,797 shares during the period. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC now owns 24,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,959,000 after purchasing an additional 696 shares during the period. Howard Financial Services LTD. purchased a new position in VanEck Semiconductor ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $297,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its stake in VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 27.8% in the 4th quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 6,698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,622,000 after buying an additional 1,458 shares during the period. Finally, Merit Financial Group LLC raised its position in VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 195.0% during the 4th quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 46,811 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,336,000 after buying an additional 30,945 shares during the last quarter.
VanEck Semiconductor ETF Stock Up 2.4 %
Shares of NASDAQ:SMH opened at $258.25 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $24.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.82 and a beta of 1.35. VanEck Semiconductor ETF has a fifty-two week low of $177.40 and a fifty-two week high of $283.07. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $247.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $246.10.
VanEck Semiconductor ETF Profile
The VanEck Semiconductor ETF (SMH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MVIS US Listed Semiconductor 25 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 25 of the largest US-listed semiconductors companies. SMH was launched on May 5, 2000 and is managed by VanEck.
