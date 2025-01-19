Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM) Shares Purchased by Arkadios Wealth Advisors

Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Free Report) by 30.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,193 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,737 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $2,066,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VYM. Edgestream Partners L.P. acquired a new stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the second quarter worth about $235,000. Brighton Jones LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 8.8% during the second quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 13,642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,618,000 after acquiring an additional 1,108 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 1.2% during the second quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 30,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,613,000 after acquiring an additional 353 shares during the last quarter. Garden State Investment Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the second quarter valued at about $231,000. Finally, Kiely Wealth Advisory Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 4,064.3% during the second quarter. Kiely Wealth Advisory Group Inc. now owns 583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 569 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Price Performance

Shares of VYM opened at $131.69 on Friday. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 1-year low of $109.47 and a 1-year high of $135.07. The stock has a market cap of $59.63 billion, a PE ratio of 15.88 and a beta of 0.70. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $130.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $127.12.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Profile

The Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund (VYM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Custom High Dividend Yield index. The fund tracks the FTSE High Dividend Yield Index. The index selects high-dividend-paying US companies, excluding REITS, and weights them by market cap. VYM was launched on Nov 10, 2006 and is managed by Vanguard.

