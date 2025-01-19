Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM) Shares Purchased by Meridian Financial LLC

Meridian Financial LLC raised its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Free Report) by 2.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,042 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the quarter. Meridian Financial LLC’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $516,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. FSA Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the third quarter worth $26,000. Decker Retirement Planning Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Highline Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $45,000. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 352.5% during the 3rd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 356 shares during the period. Finally, Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $64,000.

Shares of VYM stock opened at $131.69 on Friday. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 12-month low of $109.47 and a 12-month high of $135.07. The business’s 50 day moving average is $130.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $127.12. The company has a market capitalization of $59.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.88 and a beta of 0.70.

The Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund (VYM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Custom High Dividend Yield index. The fund tracks the FTSE High Dividend Yield Index. The index selects high-dividend-paying US companies, excluding REITS, and weights them by market cap. VYM was launched on Nov 10, 2006 and is managed by Vanguard.

