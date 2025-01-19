Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT) Shares Purchased by HF Advisory Group LLC

HF Advisory Group LLC raised its position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Free Report) by 1.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,145 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the quarter. HF Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF were worth $1,955,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 10.0% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,494,335 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,222,539,000 after acquiring an additional 501,703 shares during the last quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $55,988,000. SteelPeak Wealth LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 2,097.0% during the 3rd quarter. SteelPeak Wealth LLC now owns 63,076 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $37,053,000 after purchasing an additional 60,205 shares during the last quarter. Royal Fund Management LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 258.7% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Fund Management LLC now owns 54,252 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $31,971,000 after purchasing an additional 39,126 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 850.0% during the 3rd quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 32,424 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $19,017,000 after buying an additional 29,011 shares during the last quarter.

VGT stock opened at $627.47 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $627.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $594.83. The company has a market capitalization of $79.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.30 and a beta of 1.41. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a twelve month low of $478.25 and a twelve month high of $648.66.

About Vanguard Information Technology ETF

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

