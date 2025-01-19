Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE) Shares Sold by Kennicott Capital Management LLC

Kennicott Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE – Free Report) by 10.0% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,439 shares of the company’s stock after selling 160 shares during the quarter. Kennicott Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $233,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 341,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,201,000 after buying an additional 9,624 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 5,764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $973,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Collective Family Office LLC raised its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 27.5% during the third quarter. Collective Family Office LLC now owns 22,503 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,773,000 after acquiring an additional 4,847 shares during the last quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 8.4% in the fourth quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 2,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $421,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 50.9% in the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 676 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF alerts:

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF Price Performance

Shares of VOE opened at $166.27 on Friday. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 1-year low of $140.12 and a 1-year high of $176.83. The stock has a market cap of $17.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.05 and a beta of 0.83. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $167.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $163.89.

About Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund (Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The fund offers two classes of shares: Investor Shares and ETF Shares. Investor Shares are available to any investor who meets the fund’s minimum purchase requirements. ETF Shares can be purchased and sold through a broker.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VOE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.