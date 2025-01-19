Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV) Shares Acquired by Trust Co. of Vermont

Trust Co. of Vermont increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Free Report) by 7.2% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 12,893 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 871 shares during the quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $996,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of BSV. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at about $36,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $52,000. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Finally, Hills Bank & Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $103,000.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Stock Down 0.0 %

Shares of NYSEARCA BSV opened at $77.32 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $77.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $77.70. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $75.72 and a 1-year high of $79.02.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

