Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) Shares Acquired by Avalon Advisory Group

Avalon Advisory Group lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 2.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,054 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 22 shares during the period. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF makes up approximately 0.3% of Avalon Advisory Group’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest position. Avalon Advisory Group’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $568,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VOO. Silver Lake Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the second quarter worth about $25,119,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. raised its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 1.6% during the second quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 1,467 shares of the company’s stock worth $734,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 18.5% during the second quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 3,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,550,000 after purchasing an additional 485 shares in the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd raised its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 47.7% during the second quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 1,251 shares of the company’s stock worth $626,000 after purchasing an additional 404 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 5.5% during the second quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 14,458 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,231,000 after purchasing an additional 753 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Stock Up 1.0 %

NYSEARCA VOO opened at $549.46 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $497.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.04 and a beta of 1.00. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 52-week low of $434.16 and a 52-week high of $559.96. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $547.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $526.80.

About Vanguard S&P 500 ETF

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

