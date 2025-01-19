Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) Shares Bought by Hubbell Strickland Wealth Management LLC

Hubbell Strickland Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 0.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,945 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the period. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF makes up 1.3% of Hubbell Strickland Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. Hubbell Strickland Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $2,670,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Marquette Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the third quarter worth $36,000. Prospera Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $46,000. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $50,000. Kennebec Savings Bank acquired a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $51,000. Finally, Urban Financial Advisory Corp purchased a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the third quarter worth about $51,000.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VOO stock opened at $549.46 on Friday. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $434.16 and a fifty-two week high of $559.96. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $547.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $526.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $497.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.04 and a beta of 1.00.

About Vanguard S&P 500 ETF

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

