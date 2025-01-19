Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,590,000 shares, a growth of 15.2% from the December 15th total of 1,380,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 6,454,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Stock Up 0.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ:BND traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $71.95. The stock had a trading volume of 5,600,053 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,326,859. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $72.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $73.39. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF has a 1 year low of $70.37 and a 1 year high of $75.67.

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 24th were issued a $0.2334 dividend. This is an increase from Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF’s previous dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 24th.

Institutional Trading of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Company Profile

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BND. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 9.5% in the second quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI now owns 8,178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $589,000 after acquiring an additional 709 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 19.4% in the second quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 5,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $378,000 after purchasing an additional 851 shares during the period. Edgestream Partners L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF in the second quarter valued at about $319,000. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 10.7% in the second quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 7,567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $545,000 after purchasing an additional 730 shares during the period. Finally, Chandler Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 3.8% in the second quarter. Chandler Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,321,772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,234,000 after purchasing an additional 48,950 shares during the period.

The Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (BND) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a broad, market-value-weighted index of US dollar-denominated, investment-grade, taxable, fixed-income securities with maturities of at least one year. BND was launched on Apr 3, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

