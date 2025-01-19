Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,590,000 shares, a growth of 15.2% from the December 15th total of 1,380,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 6,454,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.
Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Stock Up 0.0 %
Shares of NASDAQ:BND traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $71.95. The stock had a trading volume of 5,600,053 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,326,859. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $72.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $73.39. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF has a 1 year low of $70.37 and a 1 year high of $75.67.
Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Increases Dividend
The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 24th were issued a $0.2334 dividend. This is an increase from Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF’s previous dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 24th.
Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Company Profile
The Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (BND) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a broad, market-value-weighted index of US dollar-denominated, investment-grade, taxable, fixed-income securities with maturities of at least one year. BND was launched on Apr 3, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.
