Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND) Shares Purchased by Cambridge Advisors Inc.

Cambridge Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND – Free Report) by 1.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 659,477 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,611 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF comprises about 10.6% of Cambridge Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Cambridge Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF were worth $47,423,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 19.4% during the second quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 5,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $378,000 after buying an additional 851 shares during the period. Edgestream Partners L.P. acquired a new position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $319,000. King Luther Capital Management Corp lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 21,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,565,000 after purchasing an additional 572 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 6.3% during the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 12,675,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $913,244,000 after purchasing an additional 746,645 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 16.0% in the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 278,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,039,000 after purchasing an additional 38,436 shares during the period.

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Trading Up 0.0 %

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF stock opened at $71.95 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $72.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $73.38. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF has a 52 week low of $70.37 and a 52 week high of $75.67.

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Increases Dividend

About Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 24th were paid a dividend of $0.2334 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 24th. This is an increase from Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF’s previous dividend of $0.23.

The Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (BND) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a broad, market-value-weighted index of US dollar-denominated, investment-grade, taxable, fixed-income securities with maturities of at least one year. BND was launched on Apr 3, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

