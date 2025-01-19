Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS) Shares Purchased by Clarius Group LLC

Clarius Group LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS – Free Report) by 9.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 43,454 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,780 shares during the quarter. Clarius Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF were worth $2,561,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 4.2% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 836,447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,152,000 after purchasing an additional 33,604 shares in the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management lifted its stake in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 159.0% in the 3rd quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 14,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $906,000 after buying an additional 8,595 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 10.3% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 121,821 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,887,000 after buying an additional 11,393 shares during the last quarter. Zhang Financial LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 7.6% during the 3rd quarter. Zhang Financial LLC now owns 1,180,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,403,000 after buying an additional 83,809 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 36.8% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 338,687 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,927,000 after buying an additional 91,134 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Total International Stock ETF alerts:

Vanguard Total International Stock ETF Price Performance

NASDAQ VXUS opened at $59.50 on Friday. Vanguard Total International Stock ETF has a 1-year low of $55.85 and a 1-year high of $65.52. The company has a market cap of $75.76 billion, a PE ratio of 12.88 and a beta of 0.85. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $60.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $61.66.

Vanguard Total International Stock ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Total International Stock ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 20th were issued a dividend of $1.0049 per share. This is a positive change from Vanguard Total International Stock ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 20th. This represents a $4.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.76%.

(Free Report)

The Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (VXUS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Global All Cap ex US index, a market-cap-weighted index of global stocks covering 99% of the world’s global market capitalization outside the US. VXUS was launched on Jan 26, 2011 and is managed by Vanguard.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VXUS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total International Stock ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total International Stock ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.