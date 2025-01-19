Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) Shares Bought by Cherrydale Wealth Management LLC

Cherrydale Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 8.1% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 247,477 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,455 shares during the period. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF accounts for about 27.7% of Cherrydale Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its largest position. Cherrydale Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $71,721,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Mattson Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Colony Family Offices LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the third quarter valued at $35,000. Urban Financial Advisory Corp acquired a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the third quarter worth $37,000. Westend Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the third quarter valued at $62,000. Finally, Darwin Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $77,000.

VTI opened at $296.20 on Friday. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a twelve month low of $234.62 and a twelve month high of $302.95. The firm has a market cap of $444.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.62 and a beta of 1.02. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $295.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $283.29.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

