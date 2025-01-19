Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) Shares Sold by Trust Co. of Vermont

Trust Co. of Vermont decreased its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report) by 16.3% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 4,165 shares of the company’s stock after selling 814 shares during the quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $705,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Gill Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. Gill Capital Partners LLC now owns 68,468 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,592,000 after purchasing an additional 3,863 shares during the period. GoalFusion Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. GoalFusion Wealth Management LLC now owns 42,643 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,219,000 after buying an additional 1,289 shares in the last quarter. CGN Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. CGN Advisors LLC now owns 71,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,045,000 after buying an additional 3,636 shares in the last quarter. Sanibel Captiva Trust Company Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 10.8% during the fourth quarter. Sanibel Captiva Trust Company Inc. now owns 10,793 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,827,000 after buying an additional 1,050 shares during the period. Finally, Integrated Investment Consultants LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC now owns 34,276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,803,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Value ETF Stock Up 0.6 %

NYSEARCA VTV opened at $174.68 on Friday. Vanguard Value ETF has a 52 week low of $146.67 and a 52 week high of $182.38. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $174.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $171.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $124.58 billion, a PE ratio of 17.44 and a beta of 0.70.

Vanguard Value ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

