Veery Capital LLC Sells 29,804 Shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA)

Veery Capital LLC lessened its position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA – Free Report) by 62.7% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 17,702 shares of the company’s stock after selling 29,804 shares during the period. Veery Capital LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF were worth $458,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Sovereign Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Sovereign Financial Group Inc. now owns 8,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $418,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares in the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management increased its stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 3.1% in the third quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 7,453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $384,000 after acquiring an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC raised its position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 7.7% during the second quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC now owns 3,502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. ZRC Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 1.5% during the third quarter. ZRC Wealth Management LLC now owns 19,343 shares of the company’s stock worth $996,000 after purchasing an additional 286 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Front Row Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 7,632 shares of the company’s stock worth $363,000 after purchasing an additional 296 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF stock opened at $26.55 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.26 billion, a PE ratio of 14.51 and a beta of 1.19. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $22.30 and a 12 month high of $28.57. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $26.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.78.

Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Profile

Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 751-2500 by full market capitalization. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index.

