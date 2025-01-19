Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) Shares Acquired by Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC

Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX – Free Report) by 5.6% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,261 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 172 shares during the period. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC’s holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals were worth $1,313,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Highline Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. Dunhill Financial LLC boosted its stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 70.6% during the 3rd quarter. Dunhill Financial LLC now owns 58 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Investment Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth $35,000. 90.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ VRTX opened at $422.00 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $108.68 billion, a PE ratio of -212.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.40. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a 1-year low of $377.85 and a 1-year high of $519.88. The company has a current ratio of 2.47, a quick ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $440.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $466.14.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:VRTX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The pharmaceutical company reported $4.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.61 by $0.77. The company had revenue of $2.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.69 billion. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 1.91% and a negative net margin of 4.52%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.67 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post -1.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

VRTX has been the subject of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $555.00 to $460.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Scotiabank raised their price objective on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $426.00 to $430.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 23rd. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $509.00 to $418.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 20th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $473.00 to $476.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, December 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $490.38.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, a biotechnology company, engages in developing and commercializing therapies for treating cystic fibrosis (CF). It markets TRIKAFTA/KAFTRIO for people with CF with at least one F508del mutation for 2 years of age or older; SYMDEKO/SYMKEVI for people with CF for 6 years of age or older; ORKAMBI for CF patients 1 year or older; and KALYDECO for the treatment of patients with 1 year or older who have CF with ivacaftor.

