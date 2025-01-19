Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC Makes New Investment in PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II (NYSE:PML)

Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II (NYSE:PML – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 31,400 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $254,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II by 89.2% in the fourth quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,231,738 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $9,965,000 after purchasing an additional 580,662 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II by 95.1% during the third quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 93,995 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $883,000 after purchasing an additional 45,825 shares during the last quarter. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II during the third quarter valued at approximately $376,000. Sanctuary Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II in the second quarter worth approximately $251,000. Finally, Fortitude Family Office LLC bought a new stake in PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $276,000.

PML stock opened at $8.16 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $8.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.71. PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II has a fifty-two week low of $7.94 and a fifty-two week high of $9.52.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, January 13th will be given a dividend of $0.0395 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 13th. This represents a $0.47 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.81%.

PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. It invests in fixed income markets. The fund invests in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

