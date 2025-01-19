Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC Sells 401 Shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC lessened its holdings in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Free Report) by 4.4% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 8,736 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 401 shares during the period. Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $995,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PSX. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new position in Phillips 66 during the second quarter worth about $534,000. MQS Management LLC purchased a new stake in Phillips 66 during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $334,000. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its stake in Phillips 66 by 5.1% in the second quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 4,607 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $650,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Phillips 66 by 8.7% during the 2nd quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 15,137 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,137,000 after acquiring an additional 1,215 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its stake in Phillips 66 by 64.7% in the second quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 28,872 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,076,000 after purchasing an additional 11,346 shares during the last quarter. 76.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:PSX opened at $120.64 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.82 billion, a PE ratio of 15.49, a PEG ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. Phillips 66 has a 1-year low of $108.90 and a 1-year high of $174.08. The business’s 50 day moving average is $122.47 and its 200-day moving average is $129.74.

Phillips 66 ( NYSE:PSX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The oil and gas company reported $2.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.41. Phillips 66 had a net margin of 2.24% and a return on equity of 13.12%. The firm had revenue of $36.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.31 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $4.63 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Phillips 66 will post 7.22 earnings per share for the current year.

PSX has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Phillips 66 from $124.00 to $115.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Wolfe Research raised Phillips 66 from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $143.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Phillips 66 from $160.00 to $141.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Phillips 66 from $150.00 to $138.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 4th. Finally, Scotiabank decreased their price target on shares of Phillips 66 from $145.00 to $136.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Phillips 66 presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $147.93.

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined petroleum products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and refined petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

