WealthBridge Investment Counsel Inc. Cuts Stock Position in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

WealthBridge Investment Counsel Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Free Report) by 0.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 70,205 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 400 shares during the quarter. Gilead Sciences accounts for approximately 2.4% of WealthBridge Investment Counsel Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position. WealthBridge Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $6,485,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. nVerses Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Gilead Sciences during the third quarter worth $25,000. Decker Retirement Planning Inc. acquired a new position in Gilead Sciences during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 101.9% during the 3rd quarter. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 319 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the period. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL purchased a new stake in Gilead Sciences during the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Friedenthal Financial acquired a new stake in Gilead Sciences in the 3rd quarter valued at about $50,000. 83.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CFO Andrew D. Dickinson sold 248,645 shares of Gilead Sciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.76, for a total transaction of $23,064,310.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 138,919 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,886,126.44. This trade represents a 64.16 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Merdad Parsey sold 25,590 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.50, for a total value of $2,341,485.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 99,599 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,113,308.50. This represents a 20.44 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 456,234 shares of company stock valued at $42,130,461 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Gilead Sciences Stock Performance

Shares of GILD opened at $91.84 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $114.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,020.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.26. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 1 year low of $62.07 and a 1 year high of $98.90. The company’s fifty day moving average is $91.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $83.97.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.44. Gilead Sciences had a net margin of 0.45% and a return on equity of 29.00%. The firm had revenue of $7.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.01 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.29 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 4.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Gilead Sciences Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 30th. Investors of record on Friday, December 13th were issued a dividend of $0.77 per share. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.35%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 13th. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio is presently 3,422.22%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently commented on GILD. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $84.00 price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and issued a $109.00 price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Oppenheimer increased their target price on Gilead Sciences from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Barclays raised their target price on Gilead Sciences from $84.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, Maxim Group cut shares of Gilead Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and four have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $97.96.

Gilead Sciences Company Profile

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical need in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides Biktarvy, Genvoya, Descovy, Odefsey, Truvada, Complera/ Eviplera, Stribild, Sunlencs, and Atripla products for the treatment of HIV/AIDS; Veklury, an injection for intravenous use, for the treatment of COVID-19; and Epclusa, Harvoni, Vemlidy, and Viread for the treatment of viral hepatitis.

