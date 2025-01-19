WealthBridge Investment Counsel Inc. Purchases 250 Shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

WealthBridge Investment Counsel Inc. grew its position in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report) by 7.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,442 shares of the software company’s stock after buying an additional 250 shares during the quarter. WealthBridge Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Adobe were worth $1,531,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Adobe by 66,909.7% in the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,378,390 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $713,703,000 after buying an additional 1,376,333 shares during the last quarter. Longview Partners Guernsey LTD acquired a new position in shares of Adobe during the second quarter valued at $663,745,000. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Adobe by 8.8% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,690,163 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $5,017,373,000 after acquiring an additional 787,356 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its position in Adobe by 42.3% in the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,168,584 shares of the software company’s stock worth $519,646,000 after purchasing an additional 347,536 shares during the period. Finally, Erste Asset Management GmbH bought a new stake in Adobe during the 3rd quarter worth about $126,703,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.79% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Adobe

In other Adobe news, EVP Scott Belsky sold 481 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $483.42, for a total transaction of $232,525.02. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 18,128 shares in the company, valued at $8,763,437.76. This trade represents a 2.58 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Amy Banse sold 606 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $550.00, for a total transaction of $333,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 32,929 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,110,950. The trade was a 1.81 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,763 shares of company stock worth $893,665. Insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

Adobe Trading Up 0.7 %

NASDAQ ADBE opened at $429.99 on Friday. Adobe Inc. has a 12 month low of $403.75 and a 12 month high of $638.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $476.55 and a 200-day moving average of $512.82. The company has a market cap of $189.28 billion, a PE ratio of 34.68, a PEG ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.31.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, December 11th. The software company reported $4.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.67 by $0.14. Adobe had a net margin of 25.85% and a return on equity of 45.87%. The business had revenue of $5.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.54 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.52 EPS. Adobe’s revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Adobe Inc. will post 16.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Adobe from $600.00 to $570.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 12th. TD Cowen cut Adobe from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $625.00 to $550.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. StockNews.com raised Adobe from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on Adobe from $700.00 to $650.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein cut their price target on shares of Adobe from $644.00 to $587.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $573.00.

Adobe Profile

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

Featured Stories

