Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC Acquires 42,288 Shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM)

Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM – Free Report) by 139.6% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 72,586 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 42,288 shares during the period. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF were worth $2,011,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates increased its position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 28.0% during the third quarter. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates now owns 735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 3,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $282,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares during the period. Avior Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 110,412 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,174,000 after purchasing an additional 357 shares during the period. Cordant Inc. bought a new stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Leisure Capital Management increased its holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 1.2% during the third quarter. Leisure Capital Management now owns 31,790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,641,000 after buying an additional 379 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF stock opened at $28.82 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.13 billion, a PE ratio of 16.47 and a beta of 1.09. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $24.24 and a 1-year high of $30.28. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.62.

The Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (SCHM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in mid cap equity. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of mid-cap stocks in the Dow Jones US Total Stock Market Index. SCHM was launched on Jan 13, 2011 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

