Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC Has $2.13 Million Stock Position in Global X Internet of Things Thematic ETF (NASDAQ:SNSR)

Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC raised its holdings in Global X Internet of Things Thematic ETF (NASDAQ:SNSR – Free Report) by 3.3% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 60,900 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,924 shares during the quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC’s holdings in Global X Internet of Things Thematic ETF were worth $2,125,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Global X Internet of Things Thematic ETF by 119.3% in the 3rd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 66,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,326,000 after acquiring an additional 36,159 shares during the last quarter. Apollon Financial LLC acquired a new position in Global X Internet of Things Thematic ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $506,000. Highline Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Global X Internet of Things Thematic ETF in the third quarter valued at about $73,000. Values First Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Global X Internet of Things Thematic ETF during the third quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in shares of Global X Internet of Things Thematic ETF by 4.9% during the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 25,777 shares of the company’s stock worth $907,000 after purchasing an additional 1,210 shares during the last quarter.

Global X Internet of Things Thematic ETF Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ SNSR opened at $35.95 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $35.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $35.05. Global X Internet of Things Thematic ETF has a 1 year low of $30.98 and a 1 year high of $38.54. The firm has a market cap of $236.19 million, a PE ratio of 25.59 and a beta of 1.24.

Global X Internet of Things Thematic ETF Announces Dividend

Global X Internet of Things Thematic ETF Profile

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 30th were paid a dividend of $0.1814 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 30th.

The Global X Internet of Things ETF (SNSR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index composed of developed market companies that facilitate the Internet of Things industry. SNSR was launched on Sep 12, 2016 and is managed by Global X.

