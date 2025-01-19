Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC Increases Position in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM)

Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM – Free Report) by 59.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 31,468 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,703 shares during the period. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC’s holdings in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF were worth $1,881,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in FTSM. Mattson Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF during the second quarter valued at $698,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 4.6% during the second quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 311,079 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,540,000 after acquiring an additional 13,539 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $84,000. Brendel Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 10.3% in the 3rd quarter. Brendel Financial Advisors LLC now owns 5,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $342,000 after purchasing an additional 531 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brown Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,715,000.

First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ:FTSM opened at $59.91 on Friday. First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF has a fifty-two week low of $59.54 and a fifty-two week high of $60.16. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $59.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $59.89.

First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF Increases Dividend

First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF Company Profile

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 27th were given a dividend of $0.233 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 27th. This is an increase from First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF’s previous dividend of $0.23.

The First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (FTSM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Short Treasury Bond index. The fund is actively-managed to invest in a variety of fixed income securities with a target maturity of less than three years. FTSM was launched on Aug 5, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

