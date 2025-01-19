Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC Increases Position in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) by 1.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 36,300 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after purchasing an additional 386 shares during the period. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $11,472,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in V. Procyon Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Visa by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC now owns 68,681 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $21,706,000 after acquiring an additional 2,943 shares in the last quarter. Yarger Wealth Strategies LLC raised its position in Visa by 14.0% in the 4th quarter. Yarger Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 2,309 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $730,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares during the period. Woodstock Corp lifted its stake in Visa by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Woodstock Corp now owns 36,844 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $11,644,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. Truefg LLC boosted its position in Visa by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. Truefg LLC now owns 3,076 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $972,000 after buying an additional 195 shares during the period. Finally, Goldstone Financial Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Visa by 10.6% during the fourth quarter. Goldstone Financial Group LLC now owns 1,355 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $428,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.15% of the company’s stock.

V has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their target price on Visa from $335.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 9th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Visa from $326.00 to $354.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Visa from $310.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded shares of Visa from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Visa from $325.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Visa has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $331.92.

In related news, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 8,620 shares of Visa stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $317.78, for a total value of $2,739,263.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Paul D. Fabara sold 2,171 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $307.97, for a total value of $668,602.87. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 17,894 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,510,815.18. This trade represents a 10.82 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Shares of V opened at $319.97 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The stock has a market cap of $596.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.88, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.96. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $313.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $288.45. Visa Inc. has a 52 week low of $252.70 and a 52 week high of $321.61.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The credit-card processor reported $2.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.58 by $0.13. Visa had a return on equity of 53.16% and a net margin of 54.96%. The business had revenue of $9.62 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.49 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.33 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Visa Inc. will post 11.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 2nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 12th were issued a $0.59 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 12th. This is a boost from Visa’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.74%. Visa’s payout ratio is 24.25%.

Visa Inc operates as a payment technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, and click to pay services; Visa Direct, a solution that facilitates the delivery of funds to eligible cards, deposit accounts, and digital wallets; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral business-to-business cross-border payments network; Visa Cross-Border Solution, a cross-border consumer payments solution; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value-added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.

