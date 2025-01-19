Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC Raises Position in Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT)

Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC increased its stake in Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT – Free Report) by 8.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,549 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 346 shares during the quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC’s holdings in Trane Technologies were worth $1,680,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Trane Technologies in the second quarter worth about $225,000. Inspire Investing LLC purchased a new stake in Trane Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $767,000. Intech Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Trane Technologies by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 34,805 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,448,000 after acquiring an additional 1,139 shares during the period. Ieq Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Trane Technologies by 7.1% during the second quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 13,351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,391,000 after purchasing an additional 888 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its position in shares of Trane Technologies by 13.5% in the second quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 159,547 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,480,000 after purchasing an additional 18,933 shares during the period. 82.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TT stock opened at $389.48 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $395.78 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $373.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $87.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. Trane Technologies plc has a twelve month low of $244.11 and a twelve month high of $422.00.

Trane Technologies ( NYSE:TT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $3.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.23 by $0.14. Trane Technologies had a net margin of 12.73% and a return on equity of 34.62%. The company had revenue of $5.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.32 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.79 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Trane Technologies plc will post 11.13 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on TT. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Trane Technologies from $364.00 to $407.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Hsbc Global Res lowered Trane Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Northcoast Research began coverage on Trane Technologies in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $500.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup dropped their price target on Trane Technologies from $478.00 to $476.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Trane Technologies from $325.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Trane Technologies presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $420.64.

In related news, SVP Mairead Magner sold 4,329 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $416.00, for a total value of $1,800,864.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 12,893 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,363,488. This trade represents a 25.14 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Trane Technologies plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, and services of solutions for heating, ventilation, air conditioning, custom, and custom and transport refrigeration in Ireland and internationally. It offers air conditioners, exchangers, and handlers; airside and terminal devices; air sourced heat pumps, auxiliary power units; chillers; coils and condensers; gensets; dehumidifiers; ductless; furnaces; home automation products; humidifiers; indoor air quality assessments and related products; large and light commercial unitary products; refrigerant reclamation products; thermostats/controls; transport heater products; variable refrigerant flow products; and water source heat pumps.

