Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC Sells 8,298 Shares of SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:PSK)

Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC lessened its stake in SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:PSK – Free Report) by 16.8% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 41,172 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,298 shares during the quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC’s holdings in SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF were worth $1,358,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Larson Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Matrix Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. increased its position in shares of SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF by 98.0% during the third quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 4,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,000 after acquiring an additional 2,203 shares in the last quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC purchased a new position in SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $232,000. Finally, Hilton Capital Management LLC lifted its position in SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF by 20.3% in the 3rd quarter. Hilton Capital Management LLC now owns 10,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $366,000 after acquiring an additional 1,735 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF Price Performance

SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF stock opened at $33.36 on Friday. SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF has a 12 month low of $32.30 and a 12 month high of $36.06. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $34.46.

SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF Profile

SPDR Wells Fargo Preferred Stock ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate the total return of the Wells Fargo Hybrid and Preferred Securities Aggregate Index (the Index). The Index is a modified market capitalization weighted index designed to measure the performance of non-convertible preferred stock and securities that are functionally equivalent to preferred stock, including, but not limited to, depositary preferred securities, perpetual subordinated debt and certain securities issued by banks and other financial institutions that are eligible for capital treatment with respect to such instruments akin to that received for issuance of straight preferred stock.

