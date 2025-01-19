Wedge Capital Management L L P NC Has $6.21 Million Position in Science Applications International Co. (NYSE:SAIC)

Wedge Capital Management L L P NC lessened its stake in shares of Science Applications International Co. (NYSE:SAIC – Free Report) by 3.1% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 55,536 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 1,779 shares during the quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC’s holdings in Science Applications International were worth $6,208,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Science Applications International by 30,868.8% during the third quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 4,955 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $690,000 after acquiring an additional 4,939 shares during the period. Seizert Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Science Applications International by 36.3% in the third quarter. Seizert Capital Partners LLC now owns 38,803 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $5,404,000 after buying an additional 10,326 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in Science Applications International by 21.9% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 250,589 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $36,070,000 after buying an additional 44,990 shares in the last quarter. Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Science Applications International by 59.7% during the 3rd quarter. Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,834 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,787,000 after acquiring an additional 4,796 shares during the period. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Science Applications International by 36,732.4% in the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 245,672 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $34,215,000 after acquiring an additional 245,005 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.00% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Katharina G. Mcfarland sold 3,239 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.70, for a total value of $381,230.30. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 6,864 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $807,892.80. This represents a 32.06 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Barbara Supplee bought 425 shares of Science Applications International stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 11th. The stock was bought at an average price of $116.36 per share, for a total transaction of $49,453.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,579 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $416,452.44. The trade was a 13.47 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.67% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Science Applications International from $154.00 to $149.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Science Applications International from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Science Applications International from $170.00 to $148.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Science Applications International from $160.00 to $176.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on Science Applications International in a report on Monday, December 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $134.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $139.38.

Science Applications International Trading Down 0.7 %

NYSE SAIC opened at $115.87 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The company has a market cap of $5.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.54 and a beta of 0.66. Science Applications International Co. has a twelve month low of $108.90 and a twelve month high of $156.34. The business’s fifty day moving average is $118.97 and its 200 day moving average is $127.74.

Science Applications International Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 24th. Investors of record on Friday, January 10th will be issued a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 10th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.28%. Science Applications International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.96%.

About Science Applications International

Science Applications International Corporation provides technical, engineering, and enterprise information technology (IT) services primarily in the United States. The company's offerings include IT modernization; digital engineering; artificial intelligence; Weapon systems support design, build, modify, integrate, and sustain weapon systems; and end-to-end services, such as design, development, integration, deployment, management and operations, sustainment, and security of its customers' IT infrastructure, as well as training and simulation and ground vehicles support which integrates, modify, upgrades, and sustains ground vehicles for nation's armed forces.

