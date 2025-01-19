Wedge Capital Management L L P NC Sells 9,196 Shares of Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS)

Wedge Capital Management L L P NC lessened its position in shares of Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS – Free Report) by 5.9% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 146,360 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 9,196 shares during the period. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC’s holdings in Masco were worth $10,621,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. ORG Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Masco in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Capital Performance Advisors LLP bought a new stake in Masco in the third quarter worth approximately $38,000. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Masco in the third quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Masco by 59.4% during the 3rd quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 596 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 222 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd grew its position in shares of Masco by 86.4% during the 3rd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 673 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 312 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.91% of the company’s stock.

Get Masco alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Masco from $93.00 to $84.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Masco from $78.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on Masco from $95.00 to $94.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Royal Bank of Canada cut Masco from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $79.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their target price on Masco from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Masco has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $86.27.

Masco Stock Performance

NYSE MAS opened at $78.29 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.74, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.21. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $76.79 and a 200-day moving average price of $77.63. Masco Co. has a 1 year low of $63.81 and a 1 year high of $86.70. The firm has a market cap of $16.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.82, a PEG ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.25.

Masco (NYSE:MAS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The construction company reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.08. Masco had a net margin of 10.54% and a return on equity of 615.54%. The firm had revenue of $1.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.00 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Masco Co. will post 4.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Masco Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 8th were given a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 8th. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.48%. Masco’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.85%.

Masco Company Profile

(Free Report)

Masco Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes home improvement and building products in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company's Plumbing Products segment offers faucets, showerheads, handheld showers, valves, bath hardware and accessories, bathing units, shower bases and enclosures, sinks, toilets, acrylic tubs, shower trays, spas, exercise pools, and fitness systems; brass, copper, and composite plumbing system components; connected water products; thermoplastic solutions, extruded plastic profiles, specialized fabrications, and PEX tubing products; and other non-decorative plumbing products.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MAS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Masco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Masco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.