Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) Stock Holdings Boosted by Trust Co. of Vermont

Trust Co. of Vermont increased its position in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 6.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,739 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 660 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Vermont’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $825,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Edgestream Partners L.P. bought a new position in Wells Fargo & Company in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $272,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. grew its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 4.4% in the second quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 13,677 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $812,000 after purchasing an additional 572 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 16.4% during the second quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 93,970 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,581,000 after purchasing an additional 13,241 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 0.9% during the second quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 248,325 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $14,748,000 after purchasing an additional 2,255 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Summit Trail Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company by 36.0% in the second quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 74,786 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,442,000 after purchasing an additional 19,790 shares during the period. 75.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Wells Fargo & Company alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have commented on WFC shares. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $72.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Compass Point boosted their target price on Wells Fargo & Company from $60.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Barclays increased their price target on Wells Fargo & Company from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Wells Fargo & Company from $62.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded Wells Fargo & Company from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $65.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Wells Fargo & Company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $73.39.

Wells Fargo & Company Trading Up 1.7 %

NYSE WFC opened at $77.22 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $72.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $63.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.85. Wells Fargo & Company has a twelve month low of $46.12 and a twelve month high of $78.13. The stock has a market cap of $257.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.05, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.18.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 15th. The financial services provider reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $20.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.58 billion. Wells Fargo & Company had a return on equity of 12.25% and a net margin of 14.43%. Wells Fargo & Company’s revenue for the quarter was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.86 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Wells Fargo & Company will post 5.45 EPS for the current year.

Wells Fargo & Company Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, December 1st. Investors of record on Friday, November 8th were issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 8th. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.26%.

Wells Fargo & Company Company Profile

(Free Report)

Wells Fargo & Company, a financial services company, provides diversified banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Consumer Banking and Lending; Commercial Banking; Corporate and Investment Banking; and Wealth and Investment Management.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WFC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Wells Fargo & Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wells Fargo & Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.