Whitaker Myers Wealth Managers LTD. Buys 298,737 Shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG)

Whitaker Myers Wealth Managers LTD. raised its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG – Free Report) by 383.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 376,576 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 298,737 shares during the period. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF accounts for about 3.1% of Whitaker Myers Wealth Managers LTD.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Whitaker Myers Wealth Managers LTD.’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF were worth $10,495,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of SCHG. Boyce & Associates Wealth Consulting Inc. lifted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 2.2% in the third quarter. Boyce & Associates Wealth Consulting Inc. now owns 5,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $529,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 3.3% in the second quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 3,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $400,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 0.4% in the second quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 49,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,946,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. Wescott Financial Advisory Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 3.1% in the second quarter. Wescott Financial Advisory Group LLC now owns 6,917 shares of the company’s stock valued at $698,000 after acquiring an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Evanson Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 10.2% in the third quarter. Evanson Asset Management LLC now owns 3,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $315,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF stock opened at $28.29 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.82 and a beta of 1.25. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $20.85 and a 52 week high of $29.14. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.45.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Profile

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Growth Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap growth portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

