Whitaker Myers Wealth Managers LTD. Has $1.48 Million Stock Position in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:COWZ)

Whitaker Myers Wealth Managers LTD. boosted its holdings in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:COWZ – Free Report) by 2.7% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 26,209 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 689 shares during the period. Whitaker Myers Wealth Managers LTD.’s holdings in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF were worth $1,480,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of COWZ. Sunbelt Securities Inc. grew its stake in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 137.0% in the second quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new position in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF in the third quarter valued at about $45,000. Investors Research Corp grew its stake in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 498.8% in the third quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 1,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 838 shares in the last quarter. Key Financial Inc grew its stake in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 56.7% in the third quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 1,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 410 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. grew its stake in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 17.8% in the third quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 1,369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of BATS COWZ opened at $58.41 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $58.71 and a 200-day moving average price of $57.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.66 and a beta of 0.79.

About Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF

The Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (COWZ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Pacer US Cash Cows 100 index. The fund tracks a free cash flow-weighted index of companies selected from the Russell 1000 Index. COWZ was launched on Dec 16, 2016 and is managed by Pacer.

