Whitaker Myers Wealth Managers LTD. Invests $203,000 in VanEck Morningstar SMID Moat ETF (BATS:SMOT)

Whitaker Myers Wealth Managers LTD. purchased a new position in VanEck Morningstar SMID Moat ETF (BATS:SMOT – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 5,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $203,000.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of SMOT. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its holdings in shares of VanEck Morningstar SMID Moat ETF by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 558,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,841,000 after acquiring an additional 9,814 shares during the period. TPG Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of VanEck Morningstar SMID Moat ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,465,000. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its holdings in shares of VanEck Morningstar SMID Moat ETF by 33.5% in the 2nd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 61,101 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,953,000 after acquiring an additional 15,346 shares during the period. Brown Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of VanEck Morningstar SMID Moat ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $2,874,000. Finally, Creekside Partners acquired a new stake in shares of VanEck Morningstar SMID Moat ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,498,000.

Get VanEck Morningstar SMID Moat ETF alerts:

VanEck Morningstar SMID Moat ETF Stock Performance

SMOT stock opened at $35.52 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $35.80 and a 200-day moving average price of $34.49. The firm has a market cap of $376.52 million, a PE ratio of 16.99 and a beta of 1.10.

VanEck Morningstar SMID Moat ETF Announces Dividend

About VanEck Morningstar SMID Moat ETF

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 24th. Investors of record on Monday, December 23rd were issued a $0.4082 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 23rd.

(Free Report)

The VanEck Morningstar SMID Moat ETF (SMOT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in extended market equity. The fund tracks an index made up of two equally-weighted sub-portfolios, comprised of small- and mid-cap companies believed to have durable competitive advantages and attractive valuations.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SMOT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VanEck Morningstar SMID Moat ETF (BATS:SMOT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck Morningstar SMID Moat ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck Morningstar SMID Moat ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.