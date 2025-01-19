Whitaker Myers Wealth Managers LTD. Sells 4,189 Shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Whitaker Myers Wealth Managers LTD. cut its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 60.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,762 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,189 shares during the quarter. Whitaker Myers Wealth Managers LTD.’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $800,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Channel Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Channel Wealth LLC now owns 2,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $853,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Yoder Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.9% in the third quarter. Yoder Wealth Management Inc. now owns 4,261 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,207,000 after buying an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH now owns 6,541 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,896,000 after buying an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. GoalFusion Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 3.3% in the third quarter. GoalFusion Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,164 shares of the company’s stock worth $330,000 after buying an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trustmark National Bank Trust Department lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 1.2% in the third quarter. Trustmark National Bank Trust Department now owns 3,197 shares of the company’s stock worth $905,000 after buying an additional 38 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF stock opened at $296.20 on Friday. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 12-month low of $234.62 and a 12-month high of $302.95. The company has a market cap of $444.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.62 and a beta of 1.02. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $295.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $283.29.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

