Whitecap Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:SPGYF) Announces Dividend of $0.04

Whitecap Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:SPGYF – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Saturday, January 18th,investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 3rd will be paid a dividend of 0.0424 per share on Tuesday, February 18th. This represents a dividend yield of 7.36%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 31st.

Whitecap Resources Trading Down 0.4 %

SPGYF opened at $6.92 on Friday. Whitecap Resources has a twelve month low of $6.02 and a twelve month high of $8.30. The company has a fifty day moving average of $7.12 and a 200-day moving average of $7.39.

About Whitecap Resources

Whitecap Resources Inc, an oil and gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and production of oil and gas assets in Western Canada. The company's primary areas of focus of its development programs are in Northern Alberta and British Columbia, Central Alberta, and Saskatchewan. The company was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

