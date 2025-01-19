Whitecap Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:SPGYF) Announces Dividend of $0.04

Whitecap Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:SPGYF – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Saturday, January 18th,investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 3rd will be paid a dividend of 0.0424 per share on Tuesday, February 18th. This represents a dividend yield of 7.36%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 31st.
Whitecap Resources Trading Down 0.4 %
SPGYF opened at $6.92 on Friday. Whitecap Resources has a twelve month low of $6.02 and a twelve month high of $8.30. The company has a fifty day moving average of $7.12 and a 200-day moving average of $7.39.
About Whitecap Resources
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Whitecap Resources
- What does consumer price index measure?
- Earn High Dividends With 2 Top REITs Set to Perform in 2025
- What to Know About Investing in Penny Stocks
- Oilfield Leader SLB: An AI Name You Need to Know
- Buy P&G Now, Before It Sets A New All-Time High
- Top ETFs That Beat the Market in 2024 and Could Do It Again
Receive News & Ratings for Whitecap Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Whitecap Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.