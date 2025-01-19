Whitener Capital Management Inc. Has $10.50 Million Stake in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Whitener Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) by 0.4% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 33,228 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after acquiring an additional 127 shares during the quarter. Visa comprises about 2.9% of Whitener Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest position. Whitener Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Visa were worth $10,502,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Peterson Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Visa in the third quarter worth $26,000. Decker Retirement Planning Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Visa in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Reston Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Visa in the third quarter valued at about $31,000. Modus Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Visa during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, West Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Visa by 101.4% in the third quarter. West Financial Advisors LLC now owns 145 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the period. 82.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several research analysts have issued reports on V shares. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Visa from $310.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Visa from $300.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Visa from $311.00 to $322.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Visa from $320.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Visa from $326.00 to $371.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Visa currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $331.92.
Insider Transactions at Visa
In other Visa news, insider Paul D. Fabara sold 2,171 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $307.97, for a total value of $668,602.87. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 17,894 shares in the company, valued at $5,510,815.18. The trade was a 10.82 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 8,620 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $317.78, for a total value of $2,739,263.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.
Visa Stock Up 0.9 %
V opened at $319.97 on Friday. Visa Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $252.70 and a fifty-two week high of $321.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.28. The company’s 50-day moving average is $313.41 and its 200 day moving average is $288.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $596.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.88, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.96.
Visa (NYSE:V – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The credit-card processor reported $2.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.58 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $9.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.49 billion. Visa had a net margin of 54.96% and a return on equity of 53.16%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.33 EPS. Research analysts expect that Visa Inc. will post 11.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Visa Increases Dividend
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 2nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 12th were given a dividend of $0.59 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 12th. This is a positive change from Visa’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.74%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.25%.
Visa Company Profile
Visa Inc operates as a payment technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, and click to pay services; Visa Direct, a solution that facilitates the delivery of funds to eligible cards, deposit accounts, and digital wallets; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral business-to-business cross-border payments network; Visa Cross-Border Solution, a cross-border consumer payments solution; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value-added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.
