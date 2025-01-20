16,477 Shares in First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II (NYSE:FCT) Purchased by Moss Adams Wealth Advisors LLC

Moss Adams Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II (NYSE:FCT – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor acquired 16,477 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $171,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sanctuary Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II during the 2nd quarter valued at $523,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II by 11.1% in the third quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,483 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $160,000 after purchasing an additional 1,542 shares in the last quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II during the 3rd quarter worth $212,000. Pathstone Holdings LLC lifted its stake in First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II by 522.4% during the third quarter. Pathstone Holdings LLC now owns 494,547 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $5,124,000 after purchasing an additional 415,084 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Avior Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II by 647.8% in the 3rd quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,349 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 5,500 shares during the last quarter.

Get First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II alerts:

First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II Stock Down 0.6 %

FCT stock opened at $10.32 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $10.36 and its 200 day moving average is $10.32. First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II has a 52 week low of $9.74 and a 52 week high of $10.93.

First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II Dividend Announcement

Insider Transactions at First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.097 per share. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 2nd.

In other news, insider James A. Bowen sold 3,955 shares of First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.41, for a total value of $41,171.55. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.

First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II Company Profile

(Free Report)

First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by First Trust Advisors L.P. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in a portfolio of senior secured floating rate corporate loans. The fund benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the S&P/LSTA Leveraged Loan Index.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FCT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II (NYSE:FCT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.