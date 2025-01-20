2,481 Shares in Vanguard Communication Services ETF (NYSEARCA:VOX) Bought by Trust Co. of Vermont

Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new stake in Vanguard Communication Services ETF (NYSEARCA:VOX – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 2,481 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $384,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VOX. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Communication Services ETF by 46,542.4% during the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 451,498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,643,000 after acquiring an additional 450,530 shares during the period. KCM Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Communication Services ETF by 3.7% during the third quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC now owns 268,663 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,061,000 after purchasing an additional 9,557 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its holdings in Vanguard Communication Services ETF by 6.9% in the second quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 237,816 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,866,000 after purchasing an additional 15,373 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Vanguard Communication Services ETF by 154.3% in the second quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 206,443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,530,000 after buying an additional 125,273 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Communication Services ETF by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 188,724 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,441,000 after buying an additional 663 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Communication Services ETF stock opened at $157.65 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $156.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $146.60. Vanguard Communication Services ETF has a 52 week low of $117.88 and a 52 week high of $163.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.81 billion, a PE ratio of 21.15 and a beta of 1.20.

Vanguard Communication Services ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Telecommunication Services ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of telecommunication services stocks. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Telecommunication Services 25/50 Index. The MSCI US Investable Market Telecommunication Services 25/50 Index includes stocks of the United States companies within the telecommunication services sector.

