993 Shares in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) Bought by Wealth Management Partners LLC

Wealth Management Partners LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 993 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $219,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Peoples Bank KS lifted its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Peoples Bank KS now owns 3,478 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $768,000 after buying an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Anchor Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 6.8% in the third quarter. Anchor Investment Management LLC now owns 743 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $164,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 34.3% during the second quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 192 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the period. Wedmont Private Capital raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 0.6% in the third quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 8,597 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,869,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Finally, True Vision MN LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 3.1% in the third quarter. True Vision MN LLC now owns 1,780 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $393,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the period.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Price Performance

IWM opened at $225.46 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $229.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $221.37. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 12 month low of $188.21 and a 12 month high of $244.98.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Profile

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

