A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS) Short Interest Update

A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,150,000 shares, an increase of 6.7% from the December 15th total of 3,890,000 shares. Approximately 3.5% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,060,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.9 days.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
AOS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of A. O. Smith from $82.00 to $81.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Citigroup cut their price objective on A. O. Smith from $78.00 to $73.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 13th. UBS Group raised A. O. Smith from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $75.00 to $80.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of A. O. Smith in a report on Saturday. Finally, Oppenheimer upgraded shares of A. O. Smith from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $88.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $83.14.
Read Our Latest Report on A. O. Smith
Institutional Investors Weigh In On A. O. Smith
A. O. Smith Price Performance
NYSE AOS traded up $0.47 on Monday, reaching $71.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,285,710 shares, compared to its average volume of 842,383. The firm has a market cap of $10.42 billion, a PE ratio of 18.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. A. O. Smith has a 52 week low of $67.17 and a 52 week high of $92.44. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $71.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $78.24.
A. O. Smith (NYSE:AOS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The industrial products company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82. The business had revenue of $957.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $960.36 million. A. O. Smith had a return on equity of 30.09% and a net margin of 14.41%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.90 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that A. O. Smith will post 3.77 EPS for the current year.
A. O. Smith Dividend Announcement
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 31st will be paid a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 31st. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.89%. A. O. Smith’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.79%.
A. O. Smith Company Profile
A. O. Smith Corporation manufactures and markets residential and commercial gas and electric water heaters, boilers, heat pumps, tanks, and water treatment products in North America, China, Europe, and India. The company offers water heaters for residences, restaurants, hotels, office buildings, laundries, car washes, and small businesses; boilers for hospitals, schools, hotels, and other large commercial buildings, as well as homes, apartments, and condominiums; and water treatment products comprising point-of-entry water softeners, well water solutions, and whole-home water filtration products, and point-of-use carbon and reverse osmosis products for residences, restaurants, hotels, and offices.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than A. O. Smith
- 2 Fintech Stocks to Buy Now and 1 to Avoid
- 3 Stocks to Gain From Donald Trump’s External Revenue Service
- Most Volatile Stocks, What Investors Need to Know
- AMD: Loop Capital’s Buy Rating Reinforces Investor Confidence
- How to Use the MarketBeat Stock Screener
- Momentum Is Building for Qualcomm to Have a Strong Run in 2025
Receive News & Ratings for A. O. Smith Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for A. O. Smith and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.