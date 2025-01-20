Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC Increases Stock Position in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS)

Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Free Report) by 5.5% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,232 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $493,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FMR LLC lifted its stake in T-Mobile US by 13.4% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,893,770 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $2,660,758,000 after purchasing an additional 1,522,394 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its position in shares of T-Mobile US by 38.3% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 3,165,153 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $653,160,000 after buying an additional 876,182 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in T-Mobile US by 4.0% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 15,524,529 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $3,203,642,000 after buying an additional 602,786 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in T-Mobile US by 9.9% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 6,553,703 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $1,448,426,000 after buying an additional 590,711 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB increased its stake in T-Mobile US by 36.9% in the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,473,540 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $324,960,000 after acquiring an additional 397,345 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.49% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on TMUS. Benchmark lifted their price target on T-Mobile US from $250.00 to $255.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. KeyCorp cut shares of T-Mobile US from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating and set a $252.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of T-Mobile US from $210.00 to $255.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of T-Mobile US from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on T-Mobile US from $215.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, T-Mobile US currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $245.74.

T-Mobile US Stock Up 1.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ:TMUS opened at $218.97 on Monday. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a 1 year low of $158.84 and a 1 year high of $248.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $228.93 and its 200 day moving average is $210.47. The company has a market cap of $254.11 billion, a PE ratio of 24.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 0.56.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The Wireless communications provider reported $2.61 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.32 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $20.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.01 billion. T-Mobile US had a return on equity of 16.35% and a net margin of 12.96%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.82 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 9.31 EPS for the current year.

T-Mobile US Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be given a $0.88 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 28th. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.61%. T-Mobile US’s dividend payout ratio is 40.14%.

Insider Activity

In other T-Mobile US news, CFO Peter Osvaldik sold 20,000 shares of T-Mobile US stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $233.55, for a total transaction of $4,671,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 61,307 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,318,249.85. The trade was a 24.60 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Raul Marcelo Claure sold 110,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $224.30, for a total value of $24,673,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,441,204 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $323,262,057.20. This represents a 7.09 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 164,200 shares of company stock valued at $37,407,303. Corporate insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

T-Mobile US Company Profile

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale and other services. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, tablets, home broadband routers, and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories; financing through equipment installment plans; reinsurance for device insurance policies and extended warranty contracts; leasing through JUMP! On Demand; and High Speed Internet services.

