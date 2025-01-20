Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 605 Shares of Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB)

Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC lessened its stake in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB – Free Report) by 9.9% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 5,489 shares of the company’s stock after selling 605 shares during the quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Kimberly-Clark were worth $719,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in KMB. William B. Walkup & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Kimberly-Clark during the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Darwin Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kimberly-Clark during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. raised its stake in Kimberly-Clark by 808.0% in the 3rd quarter. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. now owns 227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares during the period. Kennebec Savings Bank acquired a new stake in Kimberly-Clark during the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, ORG Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Kimberly-Clark during the third quarter worth $39,000. 76.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on KMB. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $165.00 target price on shares of Kimberly-Clark in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $140.00 to $130.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Kimberly-Clark from $125.00 to $118.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Kimberly-Clark from $175.00 to $161.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Kimberly-Clark from $146.00 to $147.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $143.71.

Kimberly-Clark Price Performance

KMB stock opened at $127.33 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $132.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $137.98. The firm has a market cap of $42.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.51, a P/E/G ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.77. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a 12 month low of $117.67 and a 12 month high of $149.30.

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 22nd. The company reported $1.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.69 by $0.14. Kimberly-Clark had a net margin of 12.97% and a return on equity of 198.59%. The business had revenue of $4.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.06 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.74 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 7.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Kimberly-Clark Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, December 6th were given a dividend of $1.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 6th. This represents a $4.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.83%. Kimberly-Clark’s dividend payout ratio is currently 63.29%.

Insider Activity at Kimberly-Clark

In other news, VP Andrew Drexler sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.01, for a total value of $417,030.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 5,053 shares in the company, valued at approximately $702,417.53. This trade represents a 37.25 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.62% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Kimberly-Clark Profile

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care and consumer tissue products in the United States. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The company’s Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, reusable underwear, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Sweety, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Thinx, Poise, Depend, Plenitud, Softex, and other brand names.

Featured Articles

