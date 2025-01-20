Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 605 Shares of Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB)

Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC lessened its stake in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB – Free Report) by 9.9% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 5,489 shares of the company’s stock after selling 605 shares during the quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Kimberly-Clark were worth $719,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in KMB. William B. Walkup & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Kimberly-Clark during the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Darwin Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kimberly-Clark during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. raised its stake in Kimberly-Clark by 808.0% in the 3rd quarter. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. now owns 227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares during the period. Kennebec Savings Bank acquired a new stake in Kimberly-Clark during the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, ORG Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Kimberly-Clark during the third quarter worth $39,000. 76.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
A number of research firms have recently issued reports on KMB. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $165.00 target price on shares of Kimberly-Clark in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $140.00 to $130.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Kimberly-Clark from $125.00 to $118.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Kimberly-Clark from $175.00 to $161.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Kimberly-Clark from $146.00 to $147.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $143.71.
Kimberly-Clark Price Performance
KMB stock opened at $127.33 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $132.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $137.98. The firm has a market cap of $42.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.51, a P/E/G ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.77. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a 12 month low of $117.67 and a 12 month high of $149.30.
Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 22nd. The company reported $1.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.69 by $0.14. Kimberly-Clark had a net margin of 12.97% and a return on equity of 198.59%. The business had revenue of $4.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.06 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.74 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 7.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Kimberly-Clark Announces Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, December 6th were given a dividend of $1.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 6th. This represents a $4.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.83%. Kimberly-Clark’s dividend payout ratio is currently 63.29%.
Insider Activity at Kimberly-Clark
In other news, VP Andrew Drexler sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.01, for a total value of $417,030.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 5,053 shares in the company, valued at approximately $702,417.53. This trade represents a 37.25 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.62% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Kimberly-Clark Profile
Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care and consumer tissue products in the United States. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The company’s Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, reusable underwear, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Sweety, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Thinx, Poise, Depend, Plenitud, Softex, and other brand names.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Kimberly-Clark
- Canadian Penny Stocks: Can They Make You Rich?
- Earn High Dividends With 2 Top REITs Set to Perform in 2025
- What is the Australian Securities Exchange (ASX)
- Oilfield Leader SLB: An AI Name You Need to Know
- Insider Trades May Not Tell You What You Think
- Top ETFs That Beat the Market in 2024 and Could Do It Again
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KMB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Kimberly-Clark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kimberly-Clark and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.