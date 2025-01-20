Access Financial Services Inc. Has $1.06 Million Holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF)

Access Financial Services Inc. raised its position in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF – Free Report) by 100.0% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 57,482 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 28,741 shares during the quarter. Access Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF were worth $1,063,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCHF. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in Schwab International Equity ETF by 2,515.1% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 7,494,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $308,159,000 after buying an additional 7,207,571 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its position in Schwab International Equity ETF by 4.2% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 146,613,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,632,884,000 after buying an additional 5,869,528 shares in the last quarter. Orgel Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Schwab International Equity ETF by 117.0% in the fourth quarter. Orgel Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,371,941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $154,881,000 after buying an additional 4,513,862 shares in the last quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC boosted its position in Schwab International Equity ETF by 108.5% in the fourth quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 5,471,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,215,000 after buying an additional 2,847,239 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Empower Advisory Group LLC boosted its position in Schwab International Equity ETF by 3.4% in the third quarter. Empower Advisory Group LLC now owns 82,725,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,401,676,000 after buying an additional 2,752,315 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab International Equity ETF Stock Up 0.5 %

NYSEARCA:SCHF opened at $18.81 on Monday. Schwab International Equity ETF has a 12 month low of $17.89 and a 12 month high of $20.82. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $19.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.55. The firm has a market cap of $18.07 billion, a PE ratio of 14.99 and a beta of 0.87.

About Schwab International Equity ETF

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

