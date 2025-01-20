Access Financial Services Inc. Sells 50 Shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Access Financial Services Inc. lowered its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report) by 1.2% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 4,130 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 50 shares during the period. Access Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $1,000,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. RDA Financial Network grew its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. RDA Financial Network now owns 5,064 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,231,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Advance Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 9.4% during the 4th quarter. Advance Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,683 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $892,000 after purchasing an additional 316 shares in the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 10.1% during the 2nd quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 39,597 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $8,514,000 after purchasing an additional 3,630 shares in the last quarter. Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,180 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,502,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares in the 3rd quarter valued at $564,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.19% of the company’s stock.

SPDR Gold Shares Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of GLD stock opened at $249.27 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $243.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $238.37. SPDR Gold Shares has a one year low of $183.78 and a one year high of $257.71.

SPDR Gold Shares Profile

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

