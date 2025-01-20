AHL Investment Management Inc. Has $4.18 Million Position in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC)

AHL Investment Management Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC – Free Report) by 0.7% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 8,912 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 64 shares during the quarter. Northrop Grumman comprises approximately 2.9% of AHL Investment Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest position. AHL Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Northrop Grumman were worth $4,182,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new position in Northrop Grumman in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. FSA Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Northrop Grumman in the third quarter worth $36,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Northrop Grumman in the third quarter valued at $40,000. Modus Advisors LLC bought a new position in Northrop Grumman in the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, True Wealth Design LLC purchased a new position in Northrop Grumman during the 3rd quarter valued at about $53,000. Institutional investors own 83.40% of the company’s stock.

Get Northrop Grumman alerts:

Northrop Grumman Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE:NOC opened at $482.49 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $70.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.89, a P/E/G ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 0.35. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $480.55 and a 200-day moving average price of $494.10. Northrop Grumman Co. has a 52-week low of $418.60 and a 52-week high of $555.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.09.

Northrop Grumman ( NYSE:NOC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The aerospace company reported $7.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.07 by $0.93. The company had revenue of $10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.18 billion. Northrop Grumman had a net margin of 5.79% and a return on equity of 26.57%. Northrop Grumman’s quarterly revenue was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $6.18 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Northrop Grumman Co. will post 25.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Northrop Grumman announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Wednesday, December 11th that allows the company to buyback $3.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the aerospace company to purchase up to 4.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Northrop Grumman Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 2nd were issued a $2.06 dividend. This represents a $8.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 2nd. Northrop Grumman’s payout ratio is 51.05%.

Insider Activity at Northrop Grumman

In other Northrop Grumman news, VP Benjamin R. Davies sold 1,156 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $532.93, for a total value of $616,067.08. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 537 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $286,183.41. This represents a 68.28 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders have sold 1,255 shares of company stock valued at $663,859 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Northrop Grumman from $500.00 to $560.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 14th. Susquehanna lowered their price target on Northrop Grumman from $625.00 to $557.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Northrop Grumman from $500.00 to $540.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. TD Cowen upgraded Northrop Grumman to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on Northrop Grumman from $550.00 to $500.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $550.94.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on NOC

Northrop Grumman Company Profile

(Free Report)

Northrop Grumman Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense technology company in the United States, Asia/Pacific, Europe, and internationally. The company’s Aeronautics Systems segment designs, develops, manufactures, integrates, and sustains aircraft systems. This segment also offers unmanned autonomous aircraft systems, including high-altitude long-endurance strategic ISR systems and vertical take-off and landing tactical ISR systems; and strategic long-range strike aircraft, tactical fighter and air dominance aircraft, and airborne battle management and command and control systems.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NOC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Northrop Grumman Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northrop Grumman and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.