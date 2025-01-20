Aixtron Se (OTCMKTS:AIXXF) Short Interest Up 10.8% in December

Aixtron Se (OTCMKTS:AIXXF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,013,900 shares, an increase of 10.8% from the December 15th total of 914,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 5,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 174.8 days.

AIXXF stock opened at $14.52 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $15.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.71. Aixtron has a twelve month low of $13.32 and a twelve month high of $39.94.

AIXTRON SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides deposition equipment to the semiconductor industry in Asia, Europe, and the Americas. It develops, produces, and installs equipment for the deposition of semiconductor materials; and offers deposition processes, consulting, training, customer support, and other related services, as well as peripheral devices and services for the operation of its systems.

