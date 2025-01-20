AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:AFB) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:AFB – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 29,500 shares, a growth of 9.7% from the December 15th total of 26,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 73,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund during the third quarter valued at about $139,000. Sanctuary Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $181,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC boosted its position in AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund by 39.6% during the 3rd quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 26,782 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $316,000 after buying an additional 7,600 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp grew its holdings in AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 35,722 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $422,000 after acquiring an additional 1,460 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dakota Wealth Management increased its position in AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 43,066 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $468,000 after acquiring an additional 1,800 shares during the period.

AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:AFB traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $11.01. The stock had a trading volume of 34,215 shares, compared to its average volume of 60,010. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $11.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.33. AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund has a fifty-two week low of $10.33 and a fifty-two week high of $11.95.

AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund Dividend Announcement

AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund ( NYSE:AFB Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, December 30th. The investment management company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 2nd were given a dividend of $0.0396 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 2nd. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.32%.

AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund Company Profile

AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by AllianceBernstein L.P. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in investment-grade municipal securities which pay interest that is exempt from federal income tax.

