American Rebel Holdings Signs Distribution Agreement with Tramonte Distributing for Northeastern Ohio

American Rebel Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: AREB) recently announced the signing of a distribution agreement with Tramonte Distributing for a six-county region in northeastern Ohio, including Akron. This collaboration marks a significant step for American Rebel Beer, the creator of American Rebel Beer and various personal security products. The partnership with Tramonte Distributing is strategically aligned to expand the presence of American Rebel Beer in the Midwest.

Speaking about the agreement, American Rebel Holdings CEO Andy Ross highlighted the tactical advantage of teaming up with Tramonte Distributing, stating that the newly covered territory complements the existing distribution agreement with Bonbright Distributing for the western central part of Ohio, which includes the Eldora Speedway. American Rebel Light, a primary sponsor of the Matt Hagan Dodge//SRT Hellcat Funny Car, aims to leverage its distributor network efficiently to support its existing relationships and utilize established networks such as the Miller/Coors and AB network, along with independent distributors.

The collaboration with Tramonte Distributing will enable American Rebel Beer to cater to a broader audience in Ohio, making its Premium Light Lager available to light beer enthusiasts sharing similar values. The focus of the agreement is to establish a seamless distribution network, ensuring the availability of American Rebel Beer in local bars, restaurants, and retail outlets.

Expressing excitement about the partnership, Todd Porter, President of American Rebel Beverages, emphasized the company’s commitment to expanding its reach and fostering patriotism through American Rebel Beer in northeast Ohio. To celebrate this expansion, American Rebel Beer and Tramonte Distributing will host a series of events, including Rebel Light Kick-Off Parties, beer tastings, and promotional giveaways. These events, commencing in early 2025 and continuing throughout the summer, aim to bring the community together to enjoy American Rebel Beer’s patriotic offerings.

Since its launch in September 2024, American Rebel Light Beer has expanded to several states, with Tennessee, Connecticut, Kansas, Kentucky, Ohio, and Missouri already in its distribution network. For more information about American Rebel Beer’s launch events and availability, interested individuals can visit the company’s website or follow its social media platforms.

American Rebel Light Beer stands out as a premium light lager celebrated for its quality and patriotic values, offering a lighter option with approximately 100 calories, 3.2 carbohydrates, and 4.3% alcohol content per 12 oz serving. The beer is natural, crisp, and bold, appealing to those seeking a balanced lifestyle without compromising on great taste.

American Rebel Holdings, Inc., initially known for its branded safes and personal security products, has recently ventured into the beverage industry with the introduction of American Rebel Beer. The company also designs and produces branded apparel and accessories, aiming to cater to a wider audience with its diverse product offerings. For more information, individuals can visit the company’s website or explore the investor relations section for additional details regarding American Rebel Holdings, Inc.

This article was generated by an automated content engine and was reviewed by a human editor prior to publication. For additional information, read American Rebel’s 8K filing here.

American Rebel Holdings, Inc designs and markets branded safes, and personal security and self-defense products. The company's safes are offered in various sizes and shapes for home, office, and personal use, as well as provides vault doors, handgun vaults, and inventory control safes under the American Rebel brand.

