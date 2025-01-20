American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT) Short Interest Up 10.3% in December

American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,020,000 shares, an increase of 10.3% from the December 15th total of 4,550,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,450,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.0 days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

AMT has been the subject of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of American Tower from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. Barclays reduced their price target on American Tower from $251.00 to $215.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 13th. StockNews.com downgraded American Tower from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Scotiabank cut their price objective on American Tower from $248.00 to $236.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of American Tower from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $245.00 to $230.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, American Tower has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $230.67.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Institutional Investors Weigh In On American Tower

In other news, CFO Rodney M. Smith sold 16,567 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.10, for a total value of $3,000,283.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 62,792 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,371,631.20. This represents a 20.88 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Fortitude Family Office LLC increased its holdings in American Tower by 269.0% during the 3rd quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC now owns 107 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Fairscale Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of American Tower during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new stake in American Tower in the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Hara Capital LLC bought a new position in American Tower during the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Legacy Investment Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Tower in the 3rd quarter worth $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.69% of the company’s stock.

American Tower Stock Up 0.2 %

NYSE:AMT traded up $0.44 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $190.51. The company had a trading volume of 2,882,489 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,167,840. The firm has a market cap of $89.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 80.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.84. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $192.86 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $211.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.27. American Tower has a twelve month low of $170.46 and a twelve month high of $243.56.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.45 by ($1.56). American Tower had a return on equity of 22.01% and a net margin of 10.05%. The firm had revenue of $2.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.77 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.58 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that American Tower will post 10.15 earnings per share for the current year.

American Tower Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 27th will be paid a $1.62 dividend. This represents a $6.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 27th. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 273.42%.

About American Tower

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of over 224,000 communications sites and a highly interconnected footprint of U.S. data center facilities.

Further Reading

