Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP) Shares Purchased by Grove Bank & Trust

Grove Bank & Trust increased its stake in Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP – Free Report) by 4.9% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 811 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the period. Grove Bank & Trust’s holdings in Ameriprise Financial were worth $432,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 9.1% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,285,476 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,013,359,000 after acquiring an additional 358,699 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Ameriprise Financial by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,609,486 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,222,943,000 after purchasing an additional 31,158 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 1.4% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 823,249 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $351,685,000 after purchasing an additional 11,060 shares during the period. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. raised its stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 3.9% in the second quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 458,565 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $195,894,000 after purchasing an additional 17,312 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 1.6% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 320,827 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $141,405,000 after purchasing an additional 4,968 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.95% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Ameriprise Financial

In other news, insider Joseph Edward Sweeney sold 10,735 shares of Ameriprise Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $549.68, for a total value of $5,900,814.80. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,811 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,194,190.48. The trade was a 64.88 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Walter Stanley Berman sold 8,655 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $564.16, for a total value of $4,882,804.80. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 6,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,615,701.44. The trade was a 57.45 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 21,715 shares of company stock valued at $11,983,436. 0.96% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Ameriprise Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $485.00 to $476.00 in a report on Thursday, September 26th. UBS Group lowered shares of Ameriprise Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $580.00 to $570.00 in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price target on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $565.00 to $560.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 10th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Ameriprise Financial from $440.00 to $502.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Ameriprise Financial from $535.00 to $550.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $494.89.

Ameriprise Financial Price Performance

Shares of Ameriprise Financial stock opened at $551.61 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $53.51 billion, a PE ratio of 21.18, a P/E/G ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.36. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $548.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $489.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. Ameriprise Financial, Inc. has a twelve month low of $369.29 and a twelve month high of $577.00.

Ameriprise Financial Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 4th were given a dividend of $1.48 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 4th. This represents a $5.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.07%. Ameriprise Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.73%.

About Ameriprise Financial

Ameriprise Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services to individual and institutional clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Retirement & Protection Solutions, and Corporate & Other.

