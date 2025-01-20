Ameritas Advisory Services LLC Has $3.51 Million Holdings in MicroStrategy Incorporated (NASDAQ:MSTR)

Ameritas Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in MicroStrategy Incorporated (NASDAQ:MSTR – Free Report) by 353.5% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 12,126 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,452 shares during the period. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in MicroStrategy were worth $3,512,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MSTR. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of MicroStrategy by 990.6% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,766,283 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $465,573,000 after buying an additional 2,512,645 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in MicroStrategy by 587.4% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 664,261 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $111,994,000 after acquiring an additional 567,628 shares during the period. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC raised its position in MicroStrategy by 971.3% in the third quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 639,707 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $107,855,000 after purchasing an additional 579,994 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in MicroStrategy by 904.7% during the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 468,200 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $78,939,000 after purchasing an additional 421,600 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. boosted its holdings in MicroStrategy by 1,077.0% during the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. now owns 343,164 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $57,857,000 after purchasing an additional 314,007 shares in the last quarter. 59.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MSTR opened at $396.50 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $95.02 billion, a P/E ratio of -188.18 and a beta of 3.25. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $363.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $235.52. MicroStrategy Incorporated has a one year low of $43.87 and a one year high of $543.00.

MicroStrategy ( NASDAQ:MSTR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The software maker reported ($1.56) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by ($1.44). The firm had revenue of $116.07 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $121.45 million. MicroStrategy had a negative net margin of 87.05% and a negative return on equity of 17.31%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($8.98) earnings per share.

In other MicroStrategy news, Director Stephen X. Graham sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $451.36, for a total value of $9,027,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,970 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,145,979.20. This trade represents a 74.16 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Jeanine Montgomery sold 752 shares of MicroStrategy stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $322.45, for a total transaction of $242,482.40. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 6,418 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,069,484.10. This represents a 10.49 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 102,000 shares of company stock worth $32,259,177 over the last three months. 9.16% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts recently commented on MSTR shares. Barclays raised their target price on MicroStrategy from $275.00 to $515.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 25th. BTIG Research boosted their target price on shares of MicroStrategy from $290.00 to $570.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $650.00 target price on shares of MicroStrategy in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. TD Cowen boosted their price target on shares of MicroStrategy from $392.00 to $525.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 25th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $600.00 price objective on shares of MicroStrategy in a report on Thursday, December 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $479.25.

MicroStrategy Incorporated provides artificial intelligence-powered enterprise analytics software and services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It offers MicroStrategy ONE, which provides non-technical users with the ability to directly access novel and actionable insights for decision-making; and MicroStrategy Cloud for Government service, which offers always-on threat monitoring that meets the rigorous technical and regulatory needs of governments and financial institutions.

